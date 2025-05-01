RIP Titanfall 3: EA Cuts 300 Jobs, Cancels Respawn Projects, and Fans Are Fuming

My hands are literally over my eyes — EA’s swung the axe again, cutting around 300 jobs, and yep, Respawn took a major hit

Around 100 jobs were cut from the team behind Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi, and two mysterious projects in early development have been straight-up canned.

One of those? A Titanfall spin-off, reportedly an extraction shooter codenamed “R7.” Pour one out for Titanfall 3, again.

The layoffs aren’t just devs, either. EA’s “Experiences” team — which includes fan support, marketing, and customer service — also got slashed.

EA says this is all part of their plan to “better align teams and resources,” but fans (and former staff) aren’t exactly buying the corporate speak.

On social media, it’s mostly outrage and jokes about how this definitely won’t help the next Apex season ship without bugs.

If this is sounding familiar, it’s because EA already laid off nearly 700 people earlier this year. A

dd that to recent cutbacks at studios like BioWare and Codemasters, and you’ve got a company that’s feeling the heat from underperforming games and a $6 billion market drop earlier this year.

Respawn says they’re still committed to Apex Legends and building the next Star Wars Jedi game, promising “bold new experiences” and “pushing the boundaries.”

But when your bold ideas get axed before they leave pre-production, it’s hard not to feel like creativity is losing to the quarterly earnings report.

No word yet on what Respawn’s working on beyond Apex and Jedi, but if you were holding out hope for a Titanfall comeback… yeah, it’s time to let go (again).

EA hasn’t ruled out future projects, but for now, the mechs are staying in the garage.

What’s left is another brutal reminder that the people making the games we love are often the first to go when things don’t sell big — even when those things are actually good.