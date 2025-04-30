Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops Year 1 roadmap with fresh story content, fan-demanded updates and a new world to explore

Ubisoft has just pulled back the curtain on what’s coming post-launch for Assassin’s Creed® Shadows—and it’s shaping up to be an absolute banger of a first year.

Kicking off with the game’s first major update on May 6, fans can expect a juicy injection of new story content, along with a steady stream of free content updates, fan-favourite features, and limited-time collabs.

And yes, you parkour purists—improvements to movement mechanics are on the way, straight from community feedback.

Looking a little further ahead, later in 2025 we’ll get Claws of Awaji, a beefy expansion set in a brand-new open world region packed with over 10 hours of fresh gameplay.

Ubisoft’s roadmap promises even more to be revealed soon.

In the meantime, you can sink your hidden blades into the details over here.

More info on the franchise? Go nuts at ubisoft.com/assassins-creed.