Kanye’s ‘Donda 2’ Vanishes From Streaming Just Hours After Release

Latest controversy adds to Ye’s chaotic streak

Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda 2—his 11th studio album and follow-up to 2021’s Donda—finally arrived on major streaming platforms under the moniker DONDA, only to be abruptly pulled hours later.

The album, which was previously exclusive to West’s $200 Stem Player, made its belated debut on Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music before disappearing after producers involved in the project threatened legal action.

According to manager DeAndre ‘Free’ Maiden, who represents producers Jahmal ‘Boogz Da Beast’ Gwin and Brian ‘AllDay’ Miller, West allegedly failed to pay for their work on eight of the album’s 18 tracks.

In a screenshot shared by West on X (formerly Twitter), Maiden wrote, “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project! He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.”

West clapped back in his post, claiming Maiden tried to charge him $3 million for the beats and sarcastically adding, “Managers,” with a shrug emoji.

Despite expressing a desire to reconcile with the producers, the album remains unavailable. Most tracks mirrored their 2022 versions, though some were renamed, while ‘530’—also featured on Vultures 2—appeared in a shorter form.

Features from Future, Jack Harlow, and Ty Dolla $ign now seem lost in limbo as the legal dispute unfolds.

The Donda 2 takedown is just the latest in a string of controversies surrounding West, who recently made headlines for being banned from Twitch within minutes after allegedly performing a Nazi salute.

His recent public appearances—including wearing a KKK-style hood and a swastika necklace—have further fuelled backlash, alongside his social media declarations praising Hitler and calling himself a “Nazi.”

Though he later walked back some statements, he continued posting swastika-themed apparel and disturbing personal revelations, including claims of childhood trauma.

Amid the chaos, West also hinted at reuniting with ex-wife Bianca Censori, despite previously suggesting their split in a song lyric.

With Donda 2 now in legal purgatory and his reputation more divisive than ever, Ye’s turbulent saga shows no signs of slowing down.

Whether the album resurfaces—or if he ever settles the producer dispute—remains to be seen.