Trump Blocks Pride Events as LGBTQ+ Artists Fight Back

Trump’s Kennedy Center shake-up continues

In a controversial move, Donald Trump’s administration has canceled Pride Month celebrations at a major national monument, forcing organisers to scramble for new venues.

The Kennedy Center’s Tapestry of Pride events—scheduled for June—have been axed or relocated, sparking outrage.

LGBTQ+ artists and advocacy groups, including Washington’s Capital Pride Alliance, are pushing back, vowing to celebrate elsewhere.

“We’re a resilient community,” said one organiser, but the last-minute upheaval has left many frustrated.

The Pride cancellations follow Trump’s dramatic overhaul of the Kennedy Center, where he fired its leadership and installed loyalists—even naming himself chairman.

Since then, over two dozen performances have been scrapped, with artists like Issa Rae and Lin-Manuel Miranda publicly withdrawing in protest.

As World Pride approaches, the administration’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights has cast a shadow over the festivities, leaving many to wonder how much further the cultural clash will go.