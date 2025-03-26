HBO Documentary To Pull Back The Curtain On Billy Joel

Love, loss, and We Didn’t Start the Fire—his truth, finally told

After decades of hits, heartbreak, and sold-out shows, Billy Joel is finally telling his full story.

HBO announced Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part documentary premiering this summer, promising an unfiltered look at the legendary songwriter’s life—from his meteoric rise to the personal battles that shaped his music.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the doc features rare footage—home movies, unseen performances, and intimate interviews—that peel back the curtain on Joel’s turbulent relationships, financial struggles, and creative rebirth.

“His songs are his diary,” Lacy told Deadline. “What surprised me was how raw and revealing they truly are.” The film arrives as Joel, 75, recovers from an undisclosed health issue that forced him to postpone tour dates earlier this year.

And So It Goes premieres July 12 on HBO and Max—because after 150 Madison Square Garden shows, there’s still more story to tell.

Watch this space for updates.