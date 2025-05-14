Netflix’s “Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy” Documentary revisits 2021 Festival Disaster

The Astroworld tragedy, through the eyes of those who lived it.

Netflix is set to premiere Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy on June 10, a harrowing documentary examining the catastrophic events at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Directed by Yemi Bamiro and Hannah Poulter, the film pieces together chilling firsthand accounts, never-before-seen footage from concertgoers, and audio from desperate 911 calls to reconstruct the night’s fatal chain of events.

The documentary promises an unflinching look at how what was meant to be a triumphant hometown show for Travis Scott spiralled into one of modern music’s deadliest crowd disasters.

Through interviews with survivors, bereaved families, and emergency responders, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy explores the systemic failures that turned a celebration of music into a tragedy.

The film marks the second instalment in Netflix’s Trainwreck documentary series following its explosive Woodstock ‘99 episode, continuing its examination of cultural events that spun violently out of control.

With lawsuits settled and no criminal charges filed, the documentary may provide the most comprehensive public reckoning yet of that fateful November night in Houston.

Early footage suggests a visceral, emotional viewing experience that honours the victims while demanding accountability from all parties involved.