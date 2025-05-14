Reznor & Ross rewrite live music: Future Ruins Festival unveiled!

A revolution in sound, curated by Nine Inch Nails.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are flipping the script on live music with Future Ruins, a groundbreaking festival where legendary film and TV composers step into the spotlight.

On November 8 at Los Angeles’ Equestrian Center, this one-day immersive experience will transform iconic scores—from Stranger Things to Halloween—into live spectacles across three stages.

No headliners, no hierarchy—just 16 visionary artists reimagining their work like never before.

🎟️ Lineup Highlights & Ticket Info:

Danny Elfman (Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas)

John Carpenter (Halloween, Escape from New York)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl)

Questlove (Curtis Mayfield tribute)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Soul).

Tickets drop May 21 at 12PM PT—VIP and GA available.