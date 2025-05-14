[gtranslate]
Reznor & Ross rewrite live music: Future Ruins Festival unveiled!

by Alex Cooper

Image via NME. Credit: John Crawford.

A revolution in sound, curated by Nine Inch Nails.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are flipping the script on live music with Future Ruins, a groundbreaking festival where legendary film and TV composers step into the spotlight.

On November 8 at Los Angeles’ Equestrian Center, this one-day immersive experience will transform iconic scores—from Stranger Things to Halloween—into live spectacles across three stages.

No headliners, no hierarchy—just 16 visionary artists reimagining their work like never before.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nine Inch Nails (@nineinchnails)

🎟️ Lineup Highlights & Ticket Info:

  • Danny Elfman (BatmanThe Nightmare Before Christmas)

  • John Carpenter (HalloweenEscape from New York)

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir (JokerChernobyl)

  • Questlove (Curtis Mayfield tribute)

  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (The Social NetworkSoul).

Tickets drop May 21 at 12PM PT—VIP and GA available.

