Track Review: Brendemere’s Explosive Debut Album

Brendemere Embarks On A Raw and Personal Musical Journey Across A Decade

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Brendemere moved to Seattle at 20 to chase a music career, only to face years of setbacks.

Fast forward a decade, and he’s finally releasing Brendemere – a self-titled album that vibrantly captures the poignant emotions of his late teens and early twenties.

Produced over three years with a team of incredible musicians, Brendemere dives deep into fantasy, love, grief, and personal growth.

This album blends rock, storytelling, and a touch of whimsy, offering a sound that’s uniquely his.

Drawing from influences like metal, hard rock, and even disco influences, the album blends powerful rhythms with vivid storytelling to create an emotional rock explosion.

Now that it’s out, Brendemere is sharing this journey with the world, hoping to connect with listeners and see his epic vision through to the end.

Read Brendemere’s track by track review below.

Just Don’t Ask Me To Dance

I’ve often categorized this song as a farewell letter to Tucson and my parents, and a hello letter to any listeners.

The song is about leaving the comfort of home, while still keeping it in your heart, and getting ready to embrace the new environment.

I selected it as the opening track for the very reason of introducing the listener right away to Brendemere.

Songs move quickly, there’s a lot going on, and it’s over before you know it.

I’ve Seen Only Shadows, I’ve Heard Only Whispers

This was probably my take on Judas Priest’s cover of “Diamonds & Rust” (by Joan Baez).

I made it a bit more slithery and creepy crawly than the aforementioned song.

This is more of a fantasy song than a message song like “Just Don’t Ask Me To Dance.”

The narrative is, essentially, that of a sorcerer or soothsayer speaking to a character named Brendemere from some shadowy, misty beyond.

None of the songs are really linked – this LP is not a concept album.

This song has nothing to do with the song before or after it. It exists in it’s own world for a few minutes then disappears.

Jezebel Of The Rhone

Once again – more of a fantasy song than a message song.

The narrative isn’t based on anything in particular.

There is no historical or anecdotal Jezebel Of The Rhone.

I just probably got stoned one day and the phrase popped in my little 17 year old head.

The narrator of the song would appear to be some biblical-type figure.

One who has been sent to free said jezebel, and uses his deity-like powers in order to do so.

I attended Catholic school from K-8 and we had mass every Friday.

The only parts I enjoyed were the sermons the priest gave, because I could stay seated and tune him out. . .and some of the music that was played was poetic and dramatic.

“Jezebel Of The Rhone” is probably my take on non-secular music.

Red Preacher

This song is easily my take on “Knights of Cydonia” by Muse.

Probably not as cool – but whatever.

I had to have a galloping rhythm song in there somewhere, growing up a metal and hard rock fan.

The lyrics are pretty vague, but ultimately describe a journey one undertakes.

Oddly enough – it’s probably my favorite track from the album, yet the one that has gotten the least positive feedback.

Oh well. Moving on.

Brace For Night

My little disco metal number. More people should be doing disco metal. I don’t know why that isn’t.

Fantasy narrative, yet again. The narrator of the song is a celestial/supernatural voice speaking to the listener.

Urging them on to gear up for a cataclysmic battle between them and an enemy that has laid waste to their family.

The song ends on a musical type of cliffhanger, which I think is kind of neat, as it never spells out the fate of the armies in question.

Maybe “Brace For Night (Pt. II)” should be in the works. . .HMMMMMMMMMMM.

Birds Of Distinction

A bit of a love-letter type song. Not from myself to anyone in particular, but the narrator of the song to some past betrothed of theirs.

Recounting memories of them skipping merrily in the sun, having OH SO MUCH FUN, and using certain birds of distinction to mark the occasions.

Then it all faded away and the narrator and their former love are no longer together for undisclosed reasons.

But the narrator implores the listener to keep on keepin’ on.

Redefined Heartbeat

A pretty straightforward breakup song, lyrically. Not based on anything I personally experienced.

The narrator is none too pleased with their former partner, as you can probably tell.

Penny (the singer) I feel did a wonderful job bringing some angst to it. The shortest track on the LP and overall the most to the punch, in and out, wham-bam-thank-you-ma’am.

Annabel Lee

Teamed up with the very dead poet Edgar Allan Poe for this one. He supplied the lyrics in the form of his beautiful poem, I restructured them a tad to fit the song and did my best to set the right musical stage for it.

High drama, lots of “big” moments.

The Meek & Eager

This ended up just being a message to myself, and anyone out there experiencing self-doubt with anything.

Not much more to the lyrics than “keep on going, bud!” Like Rob Schneider in The Waterboy. . .”YOU CAN DO IT!”

As For The Gatekeeper, He Will Guide You Home & Tennessee’s Only Ghost

Not to outright contradict myself from earlier, but if there were a group of songs on the album that are connected in some respect, it would be these two.

Although – timeline wise – they are in reverse order.

Gatekeeper is a song about the narrator’s loss of their daughter.

Tennessee is a song about her birth. Once again – not drawing on personal experience. I’ve never sired a daughter and not sure why a 19 year old would write a song about one, let alone a dead one.

But, what can I say? The lyrics just ended up reflecting that.

Beverly’s Song

And, of course, for the grand finale. . .the long one with the slow burn intro into the rock explosion. Penned for my late grandmother Beverly, who I never really got to know that well, but she still occupies a large place in my heart and mind (clearly).

She passed away when I was 10, so I always felt like we missed out on some great memories. This song is a farewell-for-now letter to the listener (if they stuck around this long) and a farewell-for-now letter to Beverly.

Hopefully we’re able to catch up with each other sometime down the road.