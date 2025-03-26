Greenland Goes Viral For Creating Their Own MAGA Hat

‘Make America Go Away’

This hat has gone viral after it cleverly twists Donald Trump’s infamous “Make America Great Again” slogan.

A man from Greenland named Aannguaq Reimer-Johansen posted an image to Facebook of a red hat, reading “Make America Go Away,” which quickly caught the attention of social media users.

It comes in light of Trump’s recent announcements about his desire to annex Greenland, and a recent trip by second lady Usha Vance.

The hat has gone viral for poking fun at Trump while sending a clear message about Greenland’s stance on U.S. involvement.

As people expressed their admiration for the hat, many wondered where they could snag one.

Comments flooded in from users eager to wear the statement, with some suggesting a Canadian version, amongst other countries.

Stay tuned to see if they land down under.