This Portrait Is Being Removed After Trump’s Meltdown

Trump’s portrait is ‘truly the worst’

Donald Trump is being mocked after demanding the removal of his portrait at Colorado’s state capitol, calling it “truly the worst.”

The painting, commissioned in 2019, was criticised by Trump in a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, pointing the blame at Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The complaining seems to have worked as House Democrats said in a statement that the portrait will be taken down.

Liberal commentators ridiculed Trump’s reaction on X, calling him “the most fragile, sensitive snowflake in history.”

Some Republicans also pushed for a new portrait, with Senator Paul Lundeen requesting one “that depicts his contemporary likeness.”

Despite the controversy, visitors continued to take photos of the portrait before its removal.