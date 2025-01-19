Nelly Defends Performance at Trump’s Liberty Inaugural Ball: ‘It’s an Honor, Not a Campaign’

Nelly stands firm, says Liberty Inaugural Ball performance honours Presidency, not politics

Nelly has addressed the wave of backlash surrounding his upcoming performance at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of the marquee celebrations of Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

In a candid interview with Willie D Live, the rapper made it clear that his appearance isn’t about politics—it’s about respect for the presidency.

“I thought y’all were riding with me for how I’ve uplifted my city, not for who you voted for,” Nelly remarked. “I didn’t know I had to align with your political choices. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be a debate. He’s the president. This isn’t a campaign rally; it’s not the RNC. It’s about the office.”

Nelly likened his performance to the sense of duty felt by members of the military, emphasising the importance of respecting the role of the commander-in-chief, no matter who holds the title. “I’m not doing this for a paycheck. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. The same way our brothers and sisters in the military serve whoever is in office, I can perform to honour the position,” he said.

The Hot in Here artist also called for consistency in respecting democratic processes. “If you respect the system when it works in your favour, you’ve got to respect it when it doesn’t,” he told Willie D, addressing criticisms that performing at the event implies endorsing Trump.

Nelly isn’t the only performer navigating the tightrope of politics and entertainment. Joining him at the Liberty Inaugural Ball are the Village People, whose disco anthem “Y.M.C.A.” became a staple of Trump’s rallies. In a statement on Facebook, the group explained their decision: “Music should transcend politics. After such a divided campaign, we hope to bring the country together.”

While Nelly and Village People are slated for the balls, Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood will take center stage at the inauguration itself. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy’s performance at the Crypto Ball sparked heated online debates about perceived contradictions in their political stances.

Nelly’s stance on Trump has evolved since 2017, when he openly criticised the former president. Speaking to Page Six at the time, he said, “I liked Donald Trump before he was president. Loved his hotels. But as president? Nah. You done messed that up for me, homie.”

Despite the criticism, Nelly is sticking to his guns, framing the performance as a civic duty rather than a political statement. “It’s about bringing people together, not taking sides,” he concluded.