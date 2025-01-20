We go Track By Track with Naarm’s triple threat Jennifer Carreno

Jennifer Carreno’s songwriting journey has been moulded by an eclectic mix of genres and personal moments

My songwriting journey has been shaped by a multitude of musical genres and experiences. Over the years, I’ve found inspiration in different songs that helped me understand the power of storytelling, melody, and rhythm. In this piece, I’ll be taking you through the tracks that have not only inspired me but also shaped my voice as a songwriter.

“In So Deep” – I wrote this song during a time when I wasn’t feeling confident in myself. The music industry is tough, and finding the inspiration to write can be even harder. But that struggle itself became the inspiration for this song. It’s about not giving up and just going for it because, at that point, I was already in so deep. I drew inspiration from artists like Jess Glynne, especially her song “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself,” which encouraged me to just write something, because, why not? I also found inspiration in Barbra Streisand, particularly her powerhouse voice, which pushed me to give it my all vocally.

“Blinded” – This song wasn’t written by me, but I felt an incredible connection to it. I knew exactly how I wanted to interpret it vocally. I was able to tell a story through Alisha Pedan’s words. I definitely drew inspiration from Anthony Hamilton’s “Charlene.” While it’s a completely different song, the storytelling aspect is what resonated with me. I also took inspiration from Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time.” I loved the raw power she brought to that song, and I felt “Blinded” needed the same emotional intensity.

“Love Story” – This song holds a very special place in my heart. I wrote it during the COVID-19 pandemic. While I haven’t recorded it yet, I’ve performed it live, and I will be singing it again at The Espy on February 9th (a little promotion, there!). This was the very first song I ever wrote, and it’s about my first love, who tragically took his own life at the age of 19. It’s a heavy song, and while it’s not explicitly about his death, it reflects the pain I felt when I found out and the memories we shared.

When I first started writing the song, I didn’t know exactly how to express myself, so I turned to Lauryn Hill’s “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind.” Even though her story is different from mine, the way she expressed vulnerability and healing in her lyrics helped me shape my own song. I also found inspiration in artists like Andra Day, particularly her song “Rise Up.” Her powerful delivery helped me find my own voice and decide how I wanted to sing “Love Story.” I hope to record it one day, but sometimes it’s hard to sing, as the emotions are overwhelming and hard to control.

These songs and artists have been pivotal in my songwriting journey, guiding me through moments of self-doubt and helping me find my voice. As I continue to create and share my music, I carry their influence with me, and I hope to inspire others the way they have inspired me.