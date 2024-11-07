Jennifer Carreno’s ‘Blinded’, is a masterclass in how to take a classic and make it your own

Blinded is testament to her ability to push boundaries and connect with audiences—whether through music, film, or the spaces in between

Jennifer Carreno is a true triple threat—singer, songwriter, and actress—all while balancing a growing career in film production.

She’s not waiting for the world to pass her by; she’s moving, shaking, and making things happen. And with her new single Blinded, she proves once again that she’s more than capable of doing it all, and making it look easy.

Originally written by Alisha Pedan two decades ago, the track has been resurrected and reimagined by Carreno and her longtime collaborator, Sam Panetta.

Together, they’ve breathed new life into the song, taking it from its original meaning and giving it a fresh emotional depth.

The result is a sultry, jazz-infused track that speaks to themes of love, and self-discovery, evoking the emotional depth of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing and the timeless elegance of Billie Holiday’s All of Me.

The track opens with a sultry, jazz-infused question—one that lingers like the feeling of a cool drink in a dimly lit bar. But the smooth jazz vibes quickly give way to a deeper, introspective groove that takes you on a journey through the complexity of love.

Carreno’s voice is as powerful as it is vulnerable, answering the call of life’s big questions in a way that feels both personal and universal, guided by harmonies that provide balance and texture, providing the track with big chorus energy.

Blinded is drenched in the sultry energy of Carreno’s influences—Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nina Simone—artists whose influence is clear in the way she channels emotion through song.

Produced by Panetta and mastered by industry veteran Peppe Folliero, Blinded has a polished yet gritty sound, showcasing Carreno’s ability to bring both elegance and edge to her music.

Folliero, known for his work with artists like Sia, Lady Gaga, and David Guetta, ensures the track sounds crisp and clean, allowing Carreno’s vocals to shine.

Growing up in Melbourne, surrounded by a city known for its eclectic music scene, Carreno absorbed the emotional resonance of her musical heroes, making storytelling through song second nature.

Her influences have shaped her into an artist who’s not just singing but speaking her truth—creating music that resonates with listeners on a deep, personal level.

Jennifer Carreno’s artistry extends far beyond music. A co-founder of KoCarr Films and a multiple award-winning actress, she’s no stranger to the world of storytelling in multiple mediums.

A new mum, she’s navigating both her personal and professional worlds with grace, continuing to refine her craft while pursuing her passions.

Blinded is another testament to her ability to push boundaries and connect with audiences—whether through music, film, or the spaces in between.

Listen to Blinded below.