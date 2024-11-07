We Spend an Autumn Day Walking Through Life with Singer-Songwriter Paris Heart

New York’s Paris Heart is a force to be reckoned with.

The African-American-Spanish artist has quickly carved out a sound that’s as introspective as it is electrifying.

We caught up with Paris to talk about the inspiration behind Search for Me, his creative process, and the artists who shaped his journey.

From his quiet moments in nature to his powerful collaborations, Paris is ready to share what’s next on his path to self-discovery.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

PARIS HEART: Today I’m taking it easy. I went on a walk with my dogs, enjoyed a nice cup of tea, and soaked in the autumn vibes with all the leaves changing.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a little bit about where you live, and what you love about it?

PARIS HEART: Currently I’m split between Maine and upstate New York.

I really love the outdoors, so the hiking trails, the changing seasons, the friendly folks, and the peaceful vibes are all big pluses for me.

HAPPY: Can you tell us about your latest track ‘Search For Me’? What’s the inspiration behind it?

PARIS HEART: ‘Search for Me’ is a deeply evocative track. It originated one night at a hookah bar with friends.

As we left, we noticed some guys trying to pressure a group of girls, and while we considered intervening, the police arrived just in time to defuse the situation.

That moment left me with an unsettling feeling and sparked the idea for the song.

It made me think about the fragility of safety and how fortunate those girls were that night.

I wrote from the perspective of someone who’s been taken, capturing the desperation and longing for help.

I aimed to create a haunting atmosphere to shed light on what could happen to anyone.

HAPPY: What does your songwriting process look like? Do you have any particular routines or rituals you follow?

PARIS HEART: My songwriting process is very much about being in the right headspace—art can’t be rushed or forced.

I typically write my songs in halves, crafting a catchy verse and chorus, maybe the bridge or part of the second verse, then I take a step back.

I collaborate closely with my engineer, AJ Pillette (Biscuit Town Recording Co.), going through my favorites together to see which resonate.

Once we choose a few, we dive into the studio, discussing the story behind each song, and I finish the other half there.

I don’t have any strict rituals; I believe that taking the time to create is essential.

As artists, we’re on our own timeline, and it’s perfectly fine to let things unfold naturally. Oh, and I definitely need my tea with honey and some Doritos.

HAPPY: Can you share some specific artists or albums that have influenced your sound and approach to music?

PARIS HEART: There are so many artists that have shaped my sound, it’s tough to narrow it down!

Chuck Berry and Jimi Hendrix really opened my eyes to the power of storytelling and musicianship.

Tracy Chapman’s emotive songwriting resonates deeply with me, while the Goo Goo Dolls blend catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics.

I also draw inspiration from local legends like Rick James and Ray Evans. Each of these artists brings something unique that has profoundly influenced my approach to music.

HAPPY: Your lyrics touch on personal experiences and emotions. What’s your writing process like, and how do you ensure your lyrics resonate with listeners on a deeper level?

PARIS HEART: I’m really passionate about storytelling; music has to come from a meaningful place.

Everyone has a story to tell, so I make it a point to listen to people—whether it’s an Uber driver, a cashier, or anyone I encounter.

Those conversations inspire my lyrics, drawing from events in my life or the lives of others.

I believe it’s crucial to connect rather than divide, to find common ground in our differences.

My goal is to share stories and vibes that resonate widely.

My songs aren’t meant to dictate how you should feel; they’re about telling a story and inviting listeners into that experience.

HAPPY: Can you share some insights into the production of Search for Me? What role did collaboration play in shaping the final sound of the EP?

PARIS HEART: Collaboration was absolutely essential in the production of ‘Search for Me.’

Each track features a different producer—Redmosk, grayskies, SPECDRXM, and Dutchrevz—each bringing their own unique flair.

My engineer, AJ, also played a crucial role in refining the sound. I believe it’s important to recognize where you might need support and to bring in talented people to fill those gaps.

I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing creators who contributed to this project, as their expertise helped shape its final sound.

HAPPY: What do you hope listeners take away from Search for Me, particularly in terms of their own experiences with isolation and self-discovery?

PARIS HEART: I hope that listeners come away from ‘Search for Me’ with a sense of acceptance.

It’s perfectly okay to not want to wear makeup, to seek more from a relationship than just partying, or to express your feelings honestly.

I want everyone to understand that we’re all imperfect, and there’s no need to conform to social norms.

Just be yourself and live the life you want. Embrace yourself, warts and all, because every experience is a lesson that helps us grow into better versions of ourselves for tomorrow.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, are there any themes or concepts you’re excited to explore in your future music, or any new directions you want to take?

PARIS HEART: We’re excited to be releasing some electric remixes of my popular songs this year as a thank you to everyone who has supported me.

These renditions will offer fresh takes, allowing listeners to experience the music in new ways.

Looking ahead, we have some new songs and stories coming your way by early 2025, so stay tuned!

I don’t want to reveal too much and spoil the surprises, but I’m confident you’re going to love what’s in store.”

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

PARIS HEART: What makes me happy? Definitely my dogs, being in nature, and connecting with hardworking people.

I thrive on those interactions and love celebrating the human experience.

It’s the simple things that bring joy, and I find happiness in just being present with others.