Green Room with Foley

Fresh off dropping their sophomore album, Foley and came through for a game of DOOM (1993) and a sausage roll.

Gabe and Ash from Foley popped in for a quick game of DOOM (1993) and a bite (sausage rolls, obviously), taking a breather after releasing their second album That’s Life, Baby!.

The Kiwi-born, now Sydney-based duo have been steadily carving out their place in the alt-pop space. Their debut Crowd Pleaser came out late 2023, and since then they’ve been honing their sound, digging deeper into their lives, and figuring out how to be more honest in their songwriting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

That’s Life, Baby! is the result—an album that doesn’t shy away from the mess. It covers everything from heartbreak and loss to moments of joy, reflection, and connection. “At the end of the day, we’re light-hearted and optimistic because we’ve got each other,” they say.

It’s pop with perspective—less polish, more guts. And that’s what makes it stick.

A massive shoutout to XboxANZ for creating the ultimate gaming setup.

Check into with Foley here.

Stay connected with XboxANZ here.