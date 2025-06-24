Third Man Books to Publish Jack White’s First Major Writing Collection

Jack White has always written like a man chasing ghosts with a fuzz pedal

Now, for the first time, Jack White’s words get the hardback treatment. Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writings Volume 1 lands October 21, 2025, via Third Man Books (UK fans, mark December 12), and it’s already up for pre-order.

The book pulls lyrics from across White’s many lives—solo cuts, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, deep collabs, and rare tracks that only real heads will know.

Also inside: never-before-seen photos, poems, and loose-leaf writings, plus essays by people who get it—like Pulitzer finalist Adrian Matejka, filmmaker and cultural force dream hampton, and longtime Third Man comrade Ben Blackwell.

This isn’t a nostalgic flex. It’s a serious archive of one of the strangest, sharpest lyricists of the last few decades. Paired with The White Stripes Complete Lyrics (2023), this new volume frames Jack White less as a guitar guy and more as a chronicler of modern American weirdness—where loneliness, lust, and a little chaos keep circling the drain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords)

As Hanif Abdurraqib puts it, “Evil and optimism wrestle… rage and tenderness. All of these things seamlessly stitch together and come alive on the page.”

Check it out via Third Man Books.