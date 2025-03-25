Standing Room Only Revs Up with New Single ‘Big Machine’

Melbourne’s rock trio blends classic riffs with industrial grit in their latest powerhouse single Big Machine

Standing Room Only (SRO), Melbourne’s independent rock trio, has returned with their latest single, Big Machine, a track that solidifies their evolution as songwriters and artists.

Known for their high-energy performances and classic rock sensibilities, SRO – comprising Aaron O’Brien (drums/lead vocals), Jim Currell (bass/backing vocals), and Bill ‘Fozzy’ Folino (guitar/backing vocals) – delivers a bold, industrial-tinged anthem that showcases their growth while staying true to their Rock roots.

Big Machine is a gritty, hard-hitting track that blends classic rock riffs with the mechanical, pulsating sounds of an industrial factory.

The song opens with a cacophony of clanging metal and rhythmic machinery, setting the stage for a sonic journey that feels both raw and meticulously crafted.

O’Brien’s powerful, gravelly vocals cut through the mix, delivering lyrics that evoke themes of resilience, hard work, and the relentless grind of life.

The track’s driving rhythm section, anchored by Currell’s thunderous bass lines and O’Brien’s dynamic drumming, creates a foundation that’s impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, Folino’s guitar work shines, weaving melodic hooks and searing guitar that add depth and texture to the industrial soundscape.

What sets Big Machine apart is its ability to balance the classic with the innovative. The band’s classic rock influences are evident, but the incorporation of industrial elements gives the track a modern edge.

It’s a testament to Standing Room Only’s willingness to experiment and push boundaries while maintaining the authenticity that has earned them a loyal fanbase. The production, polished yet gritty, captures the energy of their live performances, making Big Machine a standout addition to their discography.

As the title track of their forthcoming second album, Big Machine offers a tantalising glimpse into what’s next for Standing Room Only. Following the success of their debut album, Lost Highway, and their electrifying performances at festivals like Wanstock, SRO continues to prove why they’re one of Australia’s most unique and compelling rock acts.

With their trademark waistcoats and chequered ties, the trio embodies a timeless rock ‘n’ roll spirit, and Big Machine is a powerful reminder of their ability to captivate audiences both on record and on stage.

For fans of classic rock with a modern twist, Big Machine is a must-listen. It’s a bold, hard-hitting track filled with Rock grit that showcases Standing Room Only’s growth as artists while staying true to the high-energy, no-frills rock that has defined their career.

Keep an eye on SRO—this is just the beginning of their next chapter. Peep their website for more.