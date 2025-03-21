YHWH Nailgun’s 45 Pounds: The Noise-Rock Revolution Starts Here

The debut album that’s redefining noise-rock—YHWH Nailgun have arrived.

New York City’s enigmatic noise-rock provocateurs, YHWH Nailgun, are set to unleash their debut album, 45 Pounds, on 21 March, and it’s already being hailed as a game-changer.

With a sound that channels the chaotic energy of Black Midi, the raw intensity of Julie, and the brooding artistry of King Krule, YHWH Nailgun are carving out a space that’s entirely their own. Striking a new era of abrasive, boundary-pushing punk.

From the onset, 45 Pounds is a relentless onslaught of whirring drums, distorted guitars, and Zack Borzone’s growls. Tracks like Sickle Walk showcase the band’s ability to twist traditional rock instrumentation into something unrecognisable yet utterly captivating.

The album is a masterclass in controlled chaos, perfectly encapsulating the sensory overload of modern life. It’s a record that doesn’t just demand your attention—it grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go

The buzz around YHWH Nailgun has been building for months. The band’s rise has been organic, driven by a genuine connection to their community and a refusal to compromise their vision.

Singles like Penetrator and Sickle Walk have racked up impressive streaming numbers and landed on coveted Spotify playlists, while their performances at SXSW Austin and The Great Escape have solidified their reputation as one of the most exciting live acts around.

Press outlets are already calling 45 Pounds a landmark release. Pitchfork has praised it as “best new music,” while NME included YHWH Nailgun in their coveted NME 100 list. With support from BBC 6 Music, NTS Radio, and a growing international fanbase, the band is poised to break through to even bigger audiences.

For fans of Squid, Moin, and Kassie Krut, 45 Pounds is a must-listen. It’s a record that defies easy categorisation, blending punk, noise, and experimental rock into a sound that feels both timeless and utterly of-the-moment.

As YHWH Nailgun themselves might say: are you ready to be ripped to smithereens?

45 Pounds is out today check it out now and join the revolution.