Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Tour Dates Following Surgery

The Piano Man has announced that he will be postponing eight upcoming shows, citing recovery from a recent surgery.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 75, emphasised the importance of his recovery following an undisclosed surgery. Announcing that several dates of his current ongoing tour will need to be pushed back by four months.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Joel expressed his regret over the delay but assured fans of his commitment to returning to the stage. “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel said. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fans have flooded Billy Joel’s social media channels with expressions of condolences. With one comment compassionately urging Billy to “Get well soon. Hoping you’ll be rocking and rolling in no time.”

This comes less than a month after Billy Joel suffered a fall on stage whilst performing It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me. However, Joel quickly recovered from this spill and continued to play out the show seemingly uninjured. It is unknown whether his surgery was related to this incident

The tour, which was originally set to kick off on March 15 in Toronto, will now resume on July 5 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. However, an April 26 concert scheduled in Milwaukee is yet to be rescheduled.



The postponement will not affect the artist’s three New York City summer shows, where Joel will be setting a record as the first artist to play these three venues in one summer.

Joel will be joined by fellow music legends for these iconic shows: Rod Stewart will share the stage on July 18, Stevie Nicks on August 8, and Sting on August 21. Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Joel told Billboard in February, “I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer – each holds personal significance to me. There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”



Billy Joel’s Instagram announcement contains all the new dates for shows.

All previously purchased tickets will still be honoured, and refunds available for those who can not make the rescheduled shows. Meaning fans of Sting and Stevie Knicks will still get their money’s worth with these new dates! Whereas, for those who have not got their ticket yet, you can check them out here.