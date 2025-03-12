Life of Roberta Flack Remembered by Stevie Wonder & Lauryn Hill

The Killing Me Softly with His Song singer was heartwarmingly remembered at a public memorial

The music world came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Roberta Flack, the iconic Grammy-winning singer and pianist, during a public memorial held at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York.

Roberta Flack, who passed away last month at the age of 88, was honoured with heartfelt performances, touching eulogies, and video tributes from some of the biggest names in music and politics.

The memorial, which was open to the public and live-streamed on Flack’s official website and YouTube, featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Valerie Simpson, among others.

The church, one of the oldest Black Baptist congregations in the U.S., was adorned with white and yellow bouquets, while a screen displayed images of Flack at the piano, highlighting her illustrious career.

Flack’s timeless hits, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Killing Me Softly with His Song, cemented her status as a global star in the 1970s and beyond. Her ability to seamlessly blend soul, jazz, and gospel made her a trailblazer in the music industry.

The memorial paid homage to her profound influence, with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering a moving eulogy and Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson emphasising how Flack “touched not just our hearts but also our souls.”

Lauryn Hill, whose 1990s hip-hop trio the Fugees famously covered Killing Me Softly with His Song, also made a surprise appearance.

Holding back tears, Hill described Flack as a “legend” and performed a stirring rendition of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, joined by Wyclef Jean and Stevie Wonder on harmonica. “Her existence was a form of resistance,” Hill said, capturing the essence of Flack’s impact on music and culture.

Stevie Wonder, a longtime friend and admirer of Flack, shared some poignant words about her legacy. “The great thing about not having the ability to see with your eyes is the great opportunity of being able to even better see with your heart,” he said.

Wonder performed If It’s Magic and a heartfelt original song written for Flack, I Can See the Sun in Late December. You can watch his performance below!

The memorial also included video messages from music legends like Clive Davis, Dionne Warwick, India Arie, Peabo Bryson, and Alicia Keys, as well as a statement from former Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris praised Flack for breaking barriers and inspiring generations, echoing the sentiment that Flack’s legacy will endure.

Roberta Flack’s music transcended genres and generations, leaving an indelible mark on the world. From her debut album First Take to her timeless classics, Flack’s artistry continues to resonate.

As the memorial concluded, it was clear that her light—her music, her love, and her humanity—will shine on forever.