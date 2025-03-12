GYROstream is Revolutionising Aussie Music One Stream At A Time

GYROstream, the Aussie-made music distributer, is changing the streaming game for indie artists

In a recent major expansion, the company has just launched its sync and partnerships arm to give up-and-coming indie artists, without a major label backing them, bold new opportunities.

Dan Gibson, is officially the new Head of Publishing and Sync, with Nathan Tito as the new Publicity and Partnerships Manager.

New artist opportunities on the ARIA red carpet, plus collabs with Oxford House, Universal Pictures Premieres, Red Bull, Ovolo Hotels, and Google Pixel have already been secured.

“With the sheer volume of content, to be able to cut through as an independent artist is a difficult proposition,” he says. “So you really need to build support teams around you,” GYROstream CEO Andy Irvine told The Guardian.

GYROstream–standing for ‘Get Your Record Out’–launched in 2018, serving as a middleman between thousands of indie artists and streaming platforms every week.

Irvine said he believes independent artists deserve the same access to sync and brand partnerships as larger ones, and is building a space to make that happen.

“We put a huge emphasis on providing great local support,” said Irvine. “Nearly all our support team are artists in their own right. They’re based in Australia, and they genuinely love helping independent artists with their release cycle.”

It already has some pretty big wins under its belt for helping artists, including working alongside indie hip-hop artist Lithe, for the past four years.

“He has had two tracks enter the Australian Spotify Global Impact list for 2024, in second and twelfth position, which is an incredible achievement,” said Irvine.

“We demystify the streaming industry and help Aussie artists have more impact here and abroad,” said Irvine.

“Our goal is to be the leading net exporter of Australian independent music.”

GYROstream is with artists every step of the release journey. It assists with publicity, radio playlisting, digital marketing, and social media content strategies, plus coaching in best-practice for making impactful music.

GYROstream is just getting started–determined to take Aussie indie artists from local legends to global icons.





