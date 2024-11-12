Hannah Bahng, Lithe, and Royel Otis score nominations for the 2024 TikTok Awards

A record number of finalists have just been announced for the 2024 TikTok Awards

The 2024 TikTok Awards are almost here, and it’s shaping up to be a night packed with talent and recognition for the creators and performers who’ve made waves on the platform.

Hosted by Robert Irwin and presented by CeraVe, this year’s ceremony will highlight the names that have defined music on TikTok.

Among the nominees for Music Artist of the Year are Cyril Riley, Amy Shark, Hannah Bahng, Lithe and Royel Otis, the duo whose viral covers have taken TikTok by storm.

Expect performances from JoJo Siwa Amy Shark, Cyril Riley, and more, with surprise acts from Carla Wehbe and Memphis LK.

This year’s competition is fierce with 65 finalists across 13 categories, totalling over 100 million followers and 1.1 billion likes.

New categories like Food Creator of the Year and Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year are raising the stakes, while viral stars like Leah Halton (whose lip-sync video hit 916 million views) and Maddy MacRae (the comedy queen) are in the running.

Paralympics Australia is also up for TikTok for Good, sharing the incredible journeys of para-athletes.

JoJo Siwa is making her exclusive return to Australia for the event, streaming live on @TikTok_Australia at 7pm AEDT on November 27.

With a record number of finalists and fresh brand partnerships, the 2024 TikTok Awards are set to be the ultimate celebration of music, creativity, and the social media culture we can’t get enough of.