TikTok is teaming up with Eventbrite to make concerts more discoverable

You’ll now be able to find events and purchase tickets without ever leaving the TikTok app.

TikTok has solidified itself firmly in the music scene since its launch in 2016, so it’s no surprise that they’re now teaming up with Eventbrite to expand into the world of concerts.

In their latest press release via the TikTok newsroom, the social media platform announced that they would be partnering up with the ticketing service to allow users to find concerts and purchase tickets to events near them all without leaving the app.

“Now, any Eventbrite creator or TikTok user can add Eventbrite links directly to their TikTok videos” says TikTok.

This new feature could be a massive game changer for smaller artists on the platform.

TikTok has been able to skyrocket the success of some of the most popular musicians today, with artists like Doja Cat crediting part of her career success to the virality of hits like ‘Candy’ and ‘Say So’ on the platform.

I, for one, have found many of my (somewhat niche) favourite songs just by scrolling on the app.

TikTok announced in their release that this was one of the main goals of the partnership.

The feature was made to “benefit local and independent event creators by offering a platform that helps grow their presence and bring more people together through unique live experiences.”

The partnership could not only generate a huge amount of exposure for smaller artists, but allow them to ride the wave of virality and profit off of their popularity on the app.

This is particularly relevant for Australian TikTocker’s, as the apps Creator Fund does not currently compensate creators who live outside of the U.S.

The feature is already live “in all countries where both TikTok and Eventbrite services are available”, so as long as your event is happening within the next 90 days (180 for music events), and has a paid ticket, you’re good to go!