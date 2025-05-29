Happy Mag’s Must-Sees at Festival of Voices 2025

Because Tassie’s lungs know how to sing

There’s something in the air down in Tassie – and no, it’s not just that icy-fresh air that hits your lungs like a eucalyptus cleanse. It’s music. Pure, joyous, communal music.

That’s the Festival of Voices vibe. When Tasmania throws a party, the whole island gets around it with heart, and soul. Whether you’re belting out classics in a country pub or getting misty-eyed at a choral showcase, FoV is the kind of winter celebration that keeps pulling us back year after year.

From June 27 to July 6, we’re diving headfirst into the warmth of song (because you won’t get it from the temperature). Here are Happy’s curated must-sees for this year’s big singfest.

Fri 27 June 5.00pm | Princess Wharf 1- Forecourt | FREE

This is the one. The lungs of the Festival. The unofficial opening ceremony and 20th birthday bash all rolled into one. The Big Sing is a feel-good, full-voice, winter-warmer where everyone – from polished performers to enthusiastic shower singers—is invited to join the chorus. There’s no ticket, no ego, just an ocean of people belting it out under Hobart’s chilly skies. Rug up, and sing like nobody’s filming. Because community is the headline act here.

Wed 2 July 7.30 pm | Theatre Royal | From $68



Two legends. One piano. Zero fluff. An Evening with Vika & Linda is a stripped-back masterclass in harmony, heart, and storytelling. With longtime collaborator Cameron Bruce on keys, the Bull sisters will take you through decades of soul-soaked Aussie anthems, church-choir gems, and crowd favourites. No bells, no whistles – just the raw power of two of the country’s finest voices in sync. A must for lovers of real-deal talent and goosebump moments.

Sat 28 June 7.30 pm | Theatre Royal Studio Theatre |From $45



If jazz is your jam, this is your dessert course. Vince Jones and Paul Grabowsky are reuniting to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their ARIA-winning album Provenance. Expect an evening of lush ballads, Lennon covers, and a poignant new track dedicated to Julian Assange. It’s smooth, it’s deep, and it’s damn good. Jazz fans, get in quick – this’ll sell out faster than you can say “improvised piano solo.”

Sat 28 June 2 pm | Easy Tiger, St Helens | $26



Sun 29 June 2 pm | Longley International Hotel, Longley | $26

Pub classics + Beccy Cole = rowdy brilliance. Country Pub Chorus is the kind of singalong where nobody cares if you hit the right note – as long as you’re having fun. Beccy’s got charm, sass, and enough storytelling chops to fill a bushranger novel. You’ll laugh, cry, and probably end up harmonising with a stranger over a beer. It’s wholesome chaos, Tassie-style.

Sat 28 June 4.00 pm | Palais Theatre, Franklin | $29

Sun 29 June 4.30 pm | Long Gallery, Salamanca Arts Centre | $29

Trivia, but make it musical. Hosted by the effervescent Vicky Jacobs and backed by the vocal wizards of Glee Club, Song Trivia is where your brain and your voice both get a workout. Some questions are sung. Some answers are harmonised. There’s plenty of silliness, singalongs, and surprise gems. Come solo, come in a team—just bring your A-game and maybe a drink in hand. Trivia night has never sounded so fun.

Tues 1 July 7.30 pm| Ian Potter Recital Hall | $40



A soul-stirring celebration of story, language, and connection to Country, Songs of Country brings together the incredible Gondwana Indigenous Children’s Choir (from Gimuy/Cairns) and local powerhouse DENNI (from Lutruwita/Tasmania). Expect spine-tingling harmonies, visuals that will stop you in your tracks, and songs sung in First Nations languages that honour land, culture, and resilience. It’s powerful, beautiful, and absolutely essential viewing.

Wed 2 July 7.30 pm | The Peacock Theatre, Salamanca Arts Centre | $39

Experience Bob Brown like never before. In But Then…, the revered conservationist opens his heart through tender, reflective poetry brought to life by musician Steve Crump. Set to a moving score and accompanied by Monique Brumby and Kate Calwell, this autobiographical performance weaves poetry, memory and music into one powerful evening. Bob shares stories from a lifetime of activism, offering a rare, personal glimpse into his world. Held on the 42nd anniversary of the Franklin Dam victory, this is an intimate, unmissable tribute to courage, nature, and the quiet strength of words.





Sat 5 July 5 pm | Willie Smith’s Apple Shed, Grove | From $33

Get ready for a rollicking winter night at the Apple Shed Shindig! This all-weather gig at Willie Smith’s Apple Shed features foot-stomping sets from Wolfefolk, Tuck Shop Ladies, the Wheelie Bin Orchestra, and Bonsai Band. Hosted by the inimitable Mamma Rosa, it’s a night of laughter, live music, and pure Tassie charm. With fire pots blazing, local food flowing, and a stage truck setting the scene, this rustic Festival highlight is the ultimate Huon Valley party. Rug up, grab your gumboots, and don’t miss the fun!





Fri 27 – Sun 29 June + Tue 1 – Sat 5 July 7.30 pm | Long Gallery | Salamanca Arts Centre | $15

The heart and soul of Festival of Voices beats loudest at Singers’ Lounge. Running every night (except Monday) from 27 June to 5 July, this intimate after-hours hangout in the Long Gallery blends performances, spontaneous open mic magic, and stories from emerging and veteran artists alike. It’s where Festival bonds are made and voices are shared—whether it’s your first time on stage or your fiftieth. Welcoming, spontaneous, and electric, the Lounge is pure Tassie warmth and connection. Show up, grab a drink, put your name on the list, and become part of the family.





Sun 6 July 2 pm | Hobart City Hall | $39

Join the grand finale of Festival of Voices 2025 with Cheers to 20 Years—a celebratory showcase honouring two decades of song. Hosted at Hobart City Hall, this jubilant event features a stellar lineup including The Velvetones, Beccy Cole, Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir, Paul Jarman, The Hong Kong Children’s Choir, and more. Expect uplifting singalongs, heartfelt performances and a toast (or two) to community spirit. With informal and concert seating available, this inclusive event is the perfect way to wrap up the Festival. Let’s raise our voices—and a glass!

So there you have it—Happy’s Must-Sees for Festival of Voices 2025. Whether you’re into jazz, trivia, soulful ballads or full-throttle pub belters, Tassie’s got something for you this winter. Breathe in that frosty air, fill your lungs with song, and we’ll see you front row.

Head here for the full line up

🎶❄️