Dobby, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pond Nominated for 2025 AIR Awards

Once again, Australia’s independent music scene is putting its best foot forward — muddy boots, steel caps, vintage Docs and all

The 2025 AIR Awards are officially locked in for Thursday July 31, returning to Adelaide Town Hall for a night dedicated to celebrating the strength, diversity and grit of Australia’s independent music scene.

Backed by the South Australian Government’s Music Development Office, the invite-only event shines a light on the artists, labels and teams who’ve helped shape another standout year for local music — often without the backing of major labels or radio campaigns.

Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP summed it up: “It’s fantastic to be hosting the awards in Adelaide again… a wonderful opportunity to recognise the work the independent music industry does in providing talented and emerging artists and music businesses with a platform.”

With past winners like Genesis Owusu, Courtney Barnett, Sampa the Great, G Flip, and Confidence Man, the AIR Awards have become a solid indicator of who’s really making waves.

Here’s the full list of 2025 AIR Awards nominees:

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS ALBUM OR EP

EMMA DONOVAN – Til My Song Is Done

LITTLE QUIRKS – Little Quirks

MIA DYSON – Tender Heart

QUEENIE – New Moult

STEPH STRINGS – Cradle Mountain

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP

3% – Kill The Dead

DOBBY – WARRANGU; River Story

LITHE – What Would You Do?

MISS KANINNA – Kaninna

ZIGGY RAMO – Human?

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP

HENRY WAGONS – The Four Seasons

KASEY CHAMBERS – Backbone

LANE PITTMAN – Lane Pittman

MICHAEL WAUGH – Beauty & Truth

THE WHITLAMS BLACK STUMP – Kookaburra

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP

CLAIRE CROSS – Sleep Cycle

LUCY CLIFFORD – Between Spaces of Knowing

MOLLY LEWIS – On The Lips

PARVYN – Maujuda

SAM ANNING – Earthen

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP

AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA – Memoir of a Snail

ELECTRIC FIELDS x MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – Live In Concert

KATIE NOONAN & KARIN SCHAUPP – Songs of the Southern Skies Vol 2

NAT BARTSCH – Forever Changed

SIMON MAVIN – Some Days EP

BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM OR EP

BUNNY RACKET – Power

EMMA MEMMA – Twirly Tunes

TEENY TINY STEVIES – The Green Album

THE QUOKKAS – Songs For Silly Billies

THE WIGGLES – The Wiggles Sound System: Rave of Innocence

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA OR CLUB SINGLE

ALICE IVY – Do I Need To Know What Love Is? feat. Josh Teskey

CONFIDENCE MAN – I Can’t Lose You

HAIKU HANDS – Kicks

MOKTAR – Haraka حركة

ODD MOB – Vertigo feat. Ed Graves

BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP

DON’T THANK ME, SPANK ME! – Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me!

DUNE RATS – If It Sucks, Turn It Up

GUT HEALTH – Stiletto

RADIO FREE ALICE – Polyester

REGURGITATOR – Invader

BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP

NORTHLANE – Mirror’s Edge

OCEAN GROVE – Oddworld

REDHOOK – Mutation

THE AMITY AFFLICTION – Let The Ocean Take Me (Redux)

THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND – D.I.Y

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA ALBUM OR EP

1TBSP – MEGACITY1000

ALICE IVY – Do What Makes You Happy

CONFIDENCE MAN – 3AM (La La La)

NINAJIRACHI – Girl EDM

PNAU – Hyperbolic

BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – Cartoon Darkness

KING STINGRAY – For The Dreams

PARTY DOZEN – Crime In Australia

ROYEL OTIS – Pratts & Pain

THE RIONS – Happiness In A Place It Shouldn’t Be

BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP

BECKAH AMANI – This Is How I Remember It

DON WEST – Don West

ELLA THOMPSON – Ripple On The Wing

MILAN RING – Mangos

RADICAL SON – Bilambiyal

BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP

ANNIE HAMILTON – Stop and Smell the Lightning

ASHA JEFFERIES – Ego Ride

EMMA RUSSACK – About The Girl

GOOD MORNING – Good Morning Seven

SHEPPARD – Zora

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PPCA)

3%

GUT HEALTH

MISS KANINNA

QUEENIE

THE DREGGS

INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR

ALICE IVY – Do I Need To Know What Love Is? feat. Josh Teskey

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – U Should Not Be Doing That

JEM CASSAR-DALEY – Big Container

OCEAN ALLEY – Tangerine

SYCCO – Meant To Be

INDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – Cartoon Darkness

EMILY WURRAMARA – Nara

KING STINGRAY – For The Dreams

ROYEL OTIS – Pratts & Pain

THE DREGGS – Caught In A Reverie

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

ABC MUSIC

DINOSAUR CITY

ETCETC.

I OH YOU

IMPRESSED RECORDINGS

INDEPENDENT MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

ABC MUSIC, THE ANNEX – Emily Wurramara, Nara

FUTURE CLASSIC, THE ANNEX – Sycco, Zorb

GYROSTREAM – Lithe, Fall Back

I OH YOU, MUSHROOM MUSIC – Confidence Man, 3AM (La La La)

OURNESS, THE ANNEX – Royel Otis, Pratts & Pain

INDEPENDENT PUBLICITY TEAM OF THE YEAR

I OH YOU, MUSHROOM MUSIC – Confidence Man, 3AM (La La La)

LIZ ANSLEY – Emily Wurramara, Nara

SUPER DUPER – Radio Free Alice, Polyester

THINKING LOUD – Royel Otis, Pratts & Pain

TWNTY THREE PR – The Rions, Happiness In A Place It Shouldn’t Be

INDEPENDENT MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CLAUDIA SANGIORGI DALIMORE – Emily Wurramara, Lordy Lordy ft. Tasman Keith

NICK RAE & JORDAN RUYI BLANCH – 3%, Won’t Stop ft. Jessica Mauboy

POND – (I’m) Stung!

ROSEMARY WHATMUFF – Kasey Chambers, Backbone (The Desert Child)

STEPHANIE JANE DAY – Emma Russack, Everything Is Big

INDEPENDENT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ALICE IVY – Do What Makes You Happy

BONNIE KNIGHT – Coldwave, The Ants/Italia ’06

DAVE HAMMER – Lime Cordiale, Enough of the Sweet Talk

NICK DIDIA – Ocean Alley, Tangerine

NINA WILSON – Ninajirachi, Girl EDM

INDEPENDENT MIX, STUDIO OR MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

NICK HERRERA – Miss Kaninna, Kaninna

ROBERT MUINOS – Rowena Wise, Senseless Acts of Beauty

ROHAN SFORCINA & LACHLAN CARRICK – Emma Donovan, Til My Song Is Done

STEVEN SCHRAM – Crowded House, Gravity Stairs

TOM IANSEK – Tom Snowdon, Lonely Tree

The AIR Awards are part of Indie-Con Australia and A2IM’s Indie Week: Australian Edition, taking place July 30 – August 1 at Mercury Cinema. Expect speaker announcements soon — and yes, early bird tickets are already live.

Stay tuned here. This year’s celebration of indie spirit, sound and smarts is shaping up to be one of the most important yet.