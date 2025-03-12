Tupac’s Lost Tapes Are Up For Auction

Rapping legend 2Pac’s rare, unreleased music is up for grabs, but only for the lucky highest bidder

The auction house Moments in Time put up a range of 2Pac memorabilia, including a cassette of 1990-1991 recordings for a group called Jesse and the Kidz, plus handwritten lyrics.

This includes three never-before-released songs: Leave Us Kidz Alone, Streetz Got Ya Babies, and Bedtime Storiez, that were never released following the death of one of the band members.

TMZ reported the auctioneer is pricing the ‘Unknown Tupac Songs and Recordings’ collection at nearly $400,000 AUD–although they didn’t list a starting price–and is only available through private sale.

The auction site states, “In late 1990/early1991 Tupac composed and recorded an unreleased album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. It was never released due to the tragic death of one of the band members. Not only are the lyrics totally unknown-the recordings of 3 of the album’s songs with Tupac in the lead are as well.”

“Not only are the lyrics totally unknown — the recordings of three of the album’s songs with Tupac in the lead are as well,” said Moments in Time. “This is an extraordinary discovery.”

What exactly is in these recordings and materials remains as mysterious as Tupac’s tragic death in 1996 in a drive by shooting.

This makes the collection all the more intriguing for fans–nearly three decades later.

This sale is the latest in a wave of posthumous music releases.

Mac Miller’s final two studio albums, Circles and Balloonerism, made headlines for their posthumous releases in 2020 and again in 2025, following his death in 2018 following an overdose.

The authenticity of this collection is guaranteed by the auction house, however, whoever purchases it will have to contact Tupac’s estate to publicly release any of it, but is free to listen to their heart’s content.

See the collection for yourself here.