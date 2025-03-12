Luke Combs Opens Up About Struggle With ‘Intrusively Violent’ OCD

Inside the Country Rock trailblazer’s struggle with OCD lies strength, courage, and wisdom.

In a conversation with 60 Minutes Australia, the Country music superstar Luke Combs revealed his personal struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety.

The candid interview unveiled the shroud surrounding Combs’ mental health, and how he manages it whilst navigating the demands of his skyrocketing career.

Combs described his experience with OCD as “really complex” and “really detailed,” explaining that his condition involves intrusive, unwanted thoughts that can spiral into stress and anxiety.

“It’s thoughts, essentially, that you don’t want to have,” he said. “And then they cause you stress. And then you’re stressed out, and then the stress causes you to have more of the thoughts, and then you don’t understand why you’re having them, and you’re trying to get rid of them, but trying to get rid of them makes you have more of them.”

The Grammy-nominated artist shared that his OCD symptoms flared up significantly before and during his recent tour in Australia.

Luke Combs describes his form of OCD as “particularly wicked” because it isn’t outwardly visible and often involves “intrusively violent” thoughts. According to the Mayo Clinic, OCD is characterised by unwanted obsessions and compulsions that disrupt daily life and can cause significant distress.

Despite the challenges, Combs has become adept at managing his condition. “I’ve become an expert on how to manage flare-ups,” he said. He emphasised that the key to coping is not giving power to the intrusive thoughts. “The less that you worry about having the thoughts, eventually they go away,” he explained.

Combs also revealed that his struggles with OCD began around age 12 or 13 and have impacted his life in profound ways. “It held me back so many times in my life where you’re trying to accomplish something, you’re doing really great, and then you have a flare-up, and it ruins your life for six months,” he said.

Now, with a better understanding of his condition and effective coping mechanisms, Combs is determined to help others facing similar challenges. “I definitely want to spend some time at some point in my life doing some outreach for kids who deal with this,” he said. His message to those struggling with OCD is one of hope: “It’s possible to live your life and be really successful.”

You can watch the full episode below.

As he continues to dominate the country music scene, his willingness to share his story offers inspiration and support to fans who may be facing their own battles.

Luke Combs’ dedication to breaking down the stigma surrounding OCD, anxiety, and broader mental health is paving the way for a more compassionate and understanding world.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can contact Lifeline for free at 13 11 14.