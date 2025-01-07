Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: The Long-Awaited Cult Album Finally Arrives, with SZA in Tow

The wait is over: Balloonerism, the long-rumoured Mac Miller album, is officially dropping on January 17

For years, Balloonerism has been one of those mythical projects — whispered about, leaked in pieces, never fully realised.

Now, it’s finally here, and the tracklist confirms what fans were hoping for: SZA is on the album.

She’s featured on ‘DJ’s Chord Organ,’ which already feels like an instant classic. Mac’s eerie alter ego, Delusional Thomas, also makes a rare appearance on ‘Transformations.‘ Other than those two features, the rest of the album is all Mac — experimental, raw, and introspective.

According to Mac’s family, this isn’t just another posthumous release. Balloonerism was fully formed back in 2014 during the Faces era, but it was shelved in favour of other projects. “We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist,” they shared, adding that Mac always wanted it to see the light of day.

The 14-track album has everything from quirky titles like ‘5 Dollar Pony Rides‘ to the haunting closer ‘Tomorrow Will Never Know.’ It’s pure Mac — funny, emotional, and boundary-pushing. SZA’s involvement? Just the cherry on top.

Mark your calendars — January 17, Balloonerism arrives. SZA’s here. Mac’s here. It’s a moment.