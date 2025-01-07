Jack White to Receive 2025 NAMM Innovation Award at 40th Annual TEC Awards, Hosted by Guitar Legend Jeffrey ‘Skunk’ Baxter

Jack White is back at it again, reminding us why he’s a true visionary in both music and tech

After shaking up the industry last year with his boundary-pushing approach to sound and gear, the 12-time GRAMMY winner is now being honoured with the TEC Innovation Award at the 2025 NAMM Show.

This prestigious accolade, set for January 23 in Anaheim, California, will recognise White’s groundbreaking contributions to both music and recording technology.

The TEC Awards, celebrating their 40th anniversary, are all about highlighting individuals who’ve redefined what’s possible in the world of sound production.

And who better to receive the honour than White, whose hands-on approach to gear has been as innovative as his sonic experiments.

From shaping the iconic ‘Seven Nation Army’ to his custom-built instruments, White’s ability to fuse artistry with tech has always been at the heart of his music.

His approach isn’t just about mastering the guitar—it’s about sculpting the very tools that define his sound.

This year’s TEC Awards will be an unforgettable affair, featuring live performances from White himself and a slew of other musical giants, including Jacob Collier at NAMM’s Grand Rally for Music Education and Peter Frampton at NAMM Global Media Day.

But the spotlight is undoubtedly on White, whose legacy continues to inspire and elevate the music industry. As NAMM president John Mlynczak puts it: “His legacy of accomplishments and lasting impact on music inspires many music makers and fans alike.”

White’s influence is undeniable, and it’s not just confined to his past. His latest album, No Name, was produced, recorded, and mixed at his very own Third Man Studio—pressed on vinyl by Third Man Pressing and released through his own Third Man Records. Talk about owning your craft.

Hosted by guitar legend Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter, the TEC Awards promises to be an event full of star power. And for those lucky enough to attend, it’s a chance to witness history in the making as Jack White’s place in the pantheon of music innovators is cemented.

Let’s not forget: White’s legacy isn’t just about chart-topping hits; it’s about inspiring countless artists to break the mould, take risks, and stay true to their creative vision.

With a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and a well-deserved spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest guitarists of all time, White’s influence is only growing stronger.

A true trailblazer, Jack White is rewriting the rulebook—and we’re all just along for the ride.

Head here to check out dates for 2025 NAMM/TEC Innovation Awards.