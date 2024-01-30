Top 5 NAMM Gems: Unveiling Our Favourite Releases!

Here at Happy Mag we are stoked about all the NAMM 2024 announcements, but here are some of our favourites!

Now, we couldn’t do them all so here are 5 of our favourite Hardware pieces and a few honourable software mentions from NAMM 2024.

BAREFOOT SOUND FOOTPRINT03

The next generation of Barefoot’s well-known Footprint Series, Footprint03 monitors feature a tri-amplified 3-way configuration, a new ported speaker design, and the brand’s new SPOC (Spectrally Optimized Conversion) technology.

HARRISON AUDIO 500 SERIES MODULES

Harrison Audio has introduced three new 500 Series modules, inspired by Harrison’s iconic console circuits.

The new 32CPre+ preamp, COMP compressor, and MR3eq equaliser offer the brand’s signature sound in a compact, modular 500 Series package.

AEA LIMITED EDITION 44CX

AEA is celebrating 25 years with a new Limited Edition 44-CX 25LE microphone. Based on the studio staple RCA 44 ribbon mic, AEA’s new 44-CX features a classic look, a custom transformer, and a three-position filter switch.

This lets you instantly jump between no filter, a standard high-pass filter, and a more aggressive high-pass option to help you capture your sound just the way you want it!

BEYERDYNAMIC DT770 PRO-X

Speaking of anniversaries, Beyerdynamic is turning 100 this year and is deciding to celebrate at NAMM by releasing a highly anticipated update to a favourite headphone among audio engineers.

The Beyerdynamic DT-770 PRO-X features upgraded drivers, a more spacious fit from the headband and most notably, a replaceable cable! Any long-time DT770 user will be thrilled about this, I’m sure.

AMPRX BROWNBOX

AmpRX has announced a one-stop voltage shop for keeping your tube gear safe and running at its optimal capacity.

The BrownBox is a 5A Input AC Voltage Attenuator for Full-sized Tube Amplifiers, with an LCD Voltmeter, 4 Selectable Input Voltages, and 4 Selectable Output Voltages, all housed in a sturdy all-metal chassis. Keep your tube gear dialled in and running at its best!

Here are the honourable software mentions!

OEKSOUND BLOOM

Oeksound has announced a new Adaptive Tone-shaping plug-in Bloom, coming in the next few months. By looking at the tonal balance of your audio, Bloom will constantly adapt its correction to suit the overall input signal instead of operating like a traditional multiband shaper would.

OEKSOUND SOOTHE LIVE

Oeksound has also released a greatly welcomed Live version of their Soothe plug-in for Avid VENUE, S6L and Pro Tools HDX systems at NAMM.

Take the industry standard resonance suppressor to the live stage with low latency, where you can finally use all the studio tricks to get your mixes sounding even better.

STEINBERG WAVELAB 12

Steinberg has released a new version of their revered audio mastering and editing software WaveLab. With over 80 new features.. Yes, 80! This is surely one to check out for those serious about their audio.

