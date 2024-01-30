Guess who’s back? Yep, it’s CAMERA OBSCURA!

Venerable indie icons CAMERA OBSCURA have announced a new album and tour after a decade-long hiatus

Coming straight out of Glasgow, these indie maestros are back on the scene with their first release in over a decade – “Look to the East, Look to the West,” dropping on May 3.

The announcement brings with it a polished new video and a slew of upcoming tour dates. Needless to say, the anticipation is palpable.

Since their inception in ’96, Tracyanne Campbell and her ensemble have been crafting musical wonders, delivering indie pop that’s both captivating and contagious. From earworm melodies to clever lyrics and a fusion of genres including folk, chamber pop, and sporadic disco vibes, Camera Obscura has consistently brought a unique charm to their sound.

Their track record is impressive—critically acclaimed albums, check; global tours, check. Yet, beyond the catchy tunes lies a deeper exploration of love, loss, and the complexities of life. Anthems like “French Navy” and “Lloyd I’m Ready to Be Heartbroken” forge personal connections that linger. And let’s not forget their influence, casting a cool indie pop legacy that extends far and wide.

Now, the major revelation— “Look to the East, Look to the West” hits shelves on May 3. Dive into the lead single, “Big Love,” available on all streaming platforms. Secure your copy of the album in CD, LP, or the dreamy baby blue & white galaxy Peak Vinyl from the Merge store, where an exclusive Camera Obscura tee can be bundled at a sweet discount. All hail Merge!

“Big Love” invites you on a mellow journey, gracefully oscillating between country rock and prog—a breakup anthem adorned with the soulful pedal steel vibes of Tim Davidson.

A Nashville Sound heartbreaker, Campbell’s storytelling tugs at the heartstrings: “It was a big love, she said / That’s why it took ten years to get her out of her head.” As Campbell describes it, “Big Love” pays homage to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and the prog rock allure of Scope—a song about embracing the present moment.

And for those eager for more, Camera Obscura has shared the details of their North American spring tour!

Check out the dates below, settle in, and prepare for a musical journey with these effortlessly cool indie legends.

Camera Obscura on tour:

May 02 Hebden Bridge, UK – The Trades Club

May 04 Leeds, UK – Stylus

May 06 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

May 07 London, UK – KOKO

May 09 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

May 10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

May 11 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

May 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 30 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

May 31 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmont

Jun 01 Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

Jun 03 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Jun 04 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Jun 07 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

Jun 08 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Jun 10 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

Jun 12 Phoenix AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Jun 14 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

Jun 15 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Jun 17 Atlanta, GA – Variety

jun 18 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Jun 18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Jun 20 New York, NY – Webster Hall

Jun 22–24 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!