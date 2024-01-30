Joni Mitchell announces exclusive concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl

Joni Mitchell, at 80, is gracing the stage with a headline Hollywood Bowl concert and Grammy performance

Legendary Canadian folk rock pioneer Joni Mitchell is set to headline only her second concert in the past two decades, marking a remarkable resurgence in her illustrious career.

The 80-year-old icon is slated to grace the stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 19, promising an unforgettable evening for fans spanning generations.

Mitchell’s journey to this headline show has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having last embarked on a tour in 2000, the singer-songwriter faced a significant setback in 2015 when she suffered a brain aneurysm.

The road to recovery was challenging, requiring her to re-learn how to walk, talk, and sing. Undeterred by the obstacles, Mitchell made a surprise return to live performance in 2022 at the Newport Folk Festival, where she joined forces with Brandi Carlile for a captivating set of songs.

June 2023 marked a milestone as Mitchell took the stage for her first headline concert in over two decades at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

The legendary Joni Mitchell will perform her first Los Angeles headlining show in over 24 years at the @HollywoodBowl on Saturday, October 19 – joined by the Joni Jam. Pre-sales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. with password JJAM24. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 2 at… pic.twitter.com/Onm3ic68aZ — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) January 30, 2024

The Joni Jam show featured stellar appearances from music luminaries such as Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Lucius, and more.

Building on the success of her Gorge Amphitheater performance, Mitchell’s Hollywood Bowl show is also billed as a Joni Jam, promising an eclectic lineup and a night filled with musical magic.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available to the general public starting February 2.

Adding to the excitement, Mitchell has been unveiled as a surprise performer at the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 4.

This will mark her first-ever performance at the prestigious ceremony, where she will share the stage with an impressive lineup including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Billy Joel.

The Grammy Awards will broadcast U2’s live performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas, concluding their residency – U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

Mitchell, who appeared at the 2022 Grammys alongside Bonnie Raitt to introduce Brandi Carlile’s performance, is also in the running for the Best Folk Album Grammy with the live recording of her Newport surprise performance.

With 18 Grammy nominations and nine wins under her belt, plus a Lifetime Achievement award in 2002, Joni Mitchell’s influence on the music industry is undeniable.

As anticipation builds for her Hollywood Bowl concert and Grammy Awards performance, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the remarkable story of this musical icon.