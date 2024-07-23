Engineering The Sound: Flock Audio’s CX

Today we are taking a look at the Flock Audio CX, a set of 8 all-analog, digital controlled preamps

Flock Audio are a relatively new company in the scope of the audio world.

They were founded by Canadian Darren Nakenechny in 2017 as a solution to updating the patching systems of studios, which have been relying on 150 year old telephone technology in their pathways kinda forever.

All of Flock’s equipment centres around their proprietary digital patching software and hardware systems. Which we don’t have here, but we can showcase their brand new preamp as it can exist entirely outside of that ecosystem.



The CX is straight up 8 preamps – it’s a set of multi jacks across the front so you can plug in line level TRS or TS cables, or XLR cables.

Once you’re plugged, connect the piece to your computer via USB, and you can control all your gains with the simple, standalone software.

It’s very straightforward – you can name your channel, choose what’s coming in, switch on phantom power, switch to 600ohm if your source prefers that, and boost up to 60db.

From here the audio leaves via DB25 cable and can run 8 line level channels out into whatever analog source you like.

Straight up, quick, and easy preamp or signal booster.

And the software worked reliably straight after download.

No hassles whatsoever.



Soundwise, it’s a very pristine piece – it’s not going to impart any character onto your source, which, we guess, sometimes that’s exactly what you want.

And it comes with a separate power supply box.

It’s simple, and it works, and costs $1749.



Head over to Flock Audio for more info.