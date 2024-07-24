‘That Guy’ Ryan Long is hitting Sydney, Brissie, Melbs and Perth and we are so here for it

Feeling the existential dread of 2024? Us too. But fear not, because laughter truly is the best medicine (science hasn’t proven this, but trust us, it feels right)

That’s why we’re absolutely buzzing to announce that comedic genius Ryan Long is about to hit our shores for his debut Aussie tour.

His 7:30pm slot at Sydney’s Factory Theatre sold out faster than you can say “Why did the chicken…” so get ready to double down on the laughs with a newly announced second show at 9:30pm on Friday, July 26th.

Ryan Long is a YouTube sensation (over a BILLION views!), a podcasting hero (The Boyscast with Ryan Long, duh!), and a comedy veteran with credits on Netflix, MTV, and The Joe Rogan Experience (you know it’s legit if Joe Rogan digs it).

He’s also the brains behind hilarious shows like “Torontopia” and “THAT GUY,” plus a regular at NYC’s top comedy clubs. Basically, the dude knows funny.

Currently based in the bustling heart of New York City, Ryan Long is no stranger to packing out venues with his sharp wit and unfiltered comedic style. His viral YouTube videos have earned him a dedicated global following, and now, he’s bringing that infectious humour Down Under.

As the creator and star of popular digital series like ‘Torontopia’ and ‘THAT GUY’, he has established himself as a creative force to be reckoned with in the world of online comedy. His knack for blending satire with spot-on cultural commentary has garnered him acclaim from fans and critics alike.

For those fortunate enough to secure tickets, Ryan Long’s stand up set promises an evening of uproarious entertainment. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Ryan’s online content or simply in dire need of a good laugh, this event is not to be missed.

With his sharp observations on modern life and fearless approach to taboo subjects, Ryan Long isn’t just a comedian – he’s a cultural provocateur. His ability to dissect the absurdities of contemporary society while keeping audiences in stitches has made him a sought-after performer on the international stage.

Tickets will vanish quicker than a free donut, so grab yours before they’re gone!

Sydney Factory Theatre (2 Shows) Friday 26 July

Melbourne National Theatre Saturday 27 July

Brisbane The Tivoli Wednesday 31 July

Perth Astor Theatre Thursday 1 August

So mark your calendars and grab your tickets here, this is your chance to experience comedy at its finest with Ryan Long.