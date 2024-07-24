Harkness invites us aboard a kaleidoscopic spaceship on new single ‘View From The Moon’

Harkness’ new single ‘View From The Moon’ is a nostalgic rock-pop anthem about the adventures we can enjoy with our own imagination.

Harkness has reminded us of the extensive limits of our own imagination on his latest single, a colourful and uplifting number titled ‘View From The Moon’.

At once recalling the kaleidoscopic, rock-pop tracks of Billy Joel or The Beatles, the nostalgic track sees the Toronto musician invite us on a “one-way ticket to bliss”, with the assist of vibrant production and a star-gazing spirit.

‘View From The Moon’ opens with layered vocal harmonies so ascendant they might just reach the heavens, immediately establishing the glowing vividness of Harkness’ sonic style.

At any given moment, there’s something in the deeply textured production that captures the ear, from the chime of tambourines to the soft-rock guitar melodies that carry the track’s rhythm.

Elsewhere, Harkness adds glittery, starry electronic keys and multiple sound effects that build his planetary soundscape.

Dotted throughout the track are “mwah” kissing sound effects and synthy whirs and whooshes that place listeners in what feels like a spaceship through the cosmos, showcasing Harkness’ masterful ability to create a cinematic world through his production.

Perhaps the major drawback of ‘View From The Moon’ is its layered harmonies, which reach celestial heights towards the end of the track as though we’re reaching the apex of our interplanetary voyage.

Harkness pairs it all with an equally uplifting lyrical message around the adventures we can enjoy through the sheer limitlessness of souls.

“No we don’t have to leave our room, to make a holiday for two,” he sings in a joyous timbre, “Turn off the lights we’ll raise the roof.” Later, he sings of “climb[ing] aboard my rocket ship” and urges us “to relax and enjoy the view.”

It’s a blissful story of imagination and escapism that feels all-too-rare in today’s self-serious pop landscape, and one that leaves us with a feeling of pure elation.

Harkness is currently at work creating the follow-up to his debut 2021 album ‘The Occasion’. Since then, the musician has shared the 2022 EP ‘Come And Get It’, with his most recent single, ‘All The Things You Are’, arriving in May of this year.

Climb aboard Harkness’ colourful spaceship with his new single ‘View From The Moon’ below.