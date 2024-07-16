Now is the time to upgrade your collab game – Acustica Audio’s ‘Sienna Sphere Live’ is on sale

Acustica Audio’s Sienna Sphere Live is on sale, and you would be hella crazy not to take advantage of it

Remote collaboration can be a total drag – crappy video calls, endless file transfers, and feedback that gets lost in a digital abyss – it’s enough to make you long for the days of squeezing into a sweaty practice space.

This is why we are stoked to jump on this sale by the lords of analog-modeled plugins. Acustica Audio has just dropped a summer sale on Sienna Sphere Live, the all-in-one platform that’ll have you creating tracks with your crew, regardless of location.

Think of it as being in the room as you can get, without being in the room.

Sienna Sphere Live lets you stream high-def audio directly from your DAW, all while video calling your bandmates on the same platform. No more juggling a dozen different apps – this bad boy keeps everything neatly organized, so you can focus on what truly matters: making killer music.

Inviting collaborators is a breeze. Just fire off a link, and they’re good to go (and it’s free for them to join!). Plus, say goodbye to tedious note-taking. Sienna Sphere Live lets you leave time-stamped comments directly on the waveform, upload files, and even loop specific sections for pinpoint feedback. This means no more deciphering cryptic texts from your bassist about that “weird bit at 2:17.”

Setting up Sienna Sphere Live takes about the same amount of time as boiling an egg. Seriously, just fire off a room code, and you’re in business. This means more time for what you actually want to be doing – jamming, experimenting, and creating sonic masterpieces (or at least trying to).

Acustica Audio’s summer sale is a golden ticket to next-level collaboration. Sign up before July 31st, and you’ll bag a free three months of Sienna Sphere Live Premium.

So ditch the outdated methods and get ready to experience the future of music production – together.

For more info on the sale head here.