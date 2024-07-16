TOBY. chats ‘Mind Of Mine’, music as validation, and feeling alone in the city

Last month, we shared the resplendent debut EP ‘Mind Of Mine’ from Boston musician TOBY., and the project has been on repeat ever since.

A soulful blend of modern and classical styles that sees the singer-songwriter reflect on childhood struggles and resilience, the R&B EP establishes TOBY. as a voice to watch, and we simply had to catch up with her to learn more.

Below, TOBY. swings by Happy to dish on all things ‘Mind Of Mine’, music as a form of therapy, and how a “sense of loneliness became the bedrock of my musical journey.”

Catch the full interview below, and scroll down to listen to TOBY.’s debut EP ‘Mind Of Mine’.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

TOBY.: Today, I’m heading to work, where I have the privilege of engaging with the addiction population through music therapy and counseling.

Oftentimes I facilitate group songwriting sessions, where patients find a voice through collective creativity, and individual voice lessons that allow them to express their personal journeys.

It’s rewarding to see how music can heal, inspire, and provide a unique outlet for those in recovery.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live? What do you love about it?

TOBY.: I’ve been living in Boston, Massachusetts my whole life. What truly takes my breath away is the scenery that unfolds with each changing season.

From the vibrant orange colors of fall to the snow-covered streets in winter, every season sparks a sense of peace in me.

My favorite part of living here are the beaches and indulging in some fresh seafood. Around here, you can never go wrong without a nice steamed lobster.

HAPPY: What are some of your major influences?

TOBY.: My major influences have wildly shifted so much I’ve got quite a bunch.

I’ve come to really connect with major influences such as Lauryn Hill, Cleo Sol, Kali Uchis, Beyonce, Fleetwood Mac, and Miley Cyrus. A lot of them really captured what I wanted to put in for my EP and just be versatile.

HAPPY: How did your upbringing or experiences in Boston influence your musical styleand lyrical themes?

TOBY.: Growing up in Boston, my musical style and lyrical themes were shaped by my personal experience of dealing with major depression.

As a teen, I listened to whatever was on the radio before I knew what bluetooth car speakers were. I often felt lonely within the city in which that sense of loneliness became the bedrock of my musical journey.

Music offered an outlet where I could channel my emotions, helping me to express and validate my feelings through songwriting.

These raw, honest experiences are reflected in my lyrics, capturing the essence of what it means to feel alone in a bustling city. They remind me—and hopefully others—that our emotions are real and worthy of expression.

HAPPY: Can you describe your creative process when writing and producing music for “Mind of Mine”? How do you typically start and develop a song?

TOBY.: When writing and producing music for “Mind of Mine,” my main focus was to express most of my mental health struggles in each song but also create and have fun with different genres that would cater to all types of listeners.

I typically develop songs through musical improvisation whether it’s piano or guitar first. As I’m in the process, I choose random chord progressions based on my mood at the moment and I just start experiencing different melodies and rhythms.

Once it registers in my brain, everything is locked in and that’s how I develop a song.

Ultimately, I want my music to be a space where listeners from all walks of life can find something that resonates with them, a melody or lyric that makes them feel understood and connected.

HAPPY: How do you think your music has evolved since your debut EP, “Mind of Mine”? Have there been any significant changes in your approach or style?

TOBY.: Since my debut EP, I would say that my music has evolved into this message where everything we listen to will always have meaning.

The response has been overwhelming, with so many people expressing their gratitude and sharing how deeply my music has impacted them has driven my passion to continue creating meaningful music.

As I’ve grown as an artist, I’ve started to make some deliberate changes in my style. Getting to know my voice better and connecting more deeply with my major influences has naturally guided me toward a neo-soul and indie folk direction.

HAPPY: How do you see the role of music in addressing personal struggles and promoting healing, as exemplified in “Mind of Mine”?

TOBY.: With the role of music, I see so many potential opportunities to discuss promotion of healing and personal struggles.

In “Mind of Mine,” I aimed to encapsulate my own struggles and journey towards healing, hoping to offer understanding to those who might be experiencing similar challenges.

I see music healing trauma and creating a sense of community, making it a valuable resource in the pursuit of mental and emotional well-being.

By sharing our stories through music, we not only validate our own experiences but also encourage others to do the same, fostering a culture of openness and support.

TOBY.: What do you hope listeners take away from your music, especially those who resonate deeply with the themes explored in your songs?

TOBY.: To all my current and future listeners, I want all of you to know that you are not alone.

I hope listeners take away a sense of validation and understanding from my music, especially those who resonate deeply with the themes explored in my songs.

I want them to feel seen and heard, knowing that their experiences and emotions are real and significant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOBY. (@tobyjrmusic)

HAPPY: What can we expect from you in the future?

TOBY.: You can definitely expect more music from. It’s hard to say when but be sure to check what’s going on in my socials. ;)

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

TOBY.: Expressing my truth makes me happy. If it wasn’t for this gift, I wouldn’t be who I am today