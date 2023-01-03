Watch Miley and Dolly’s incredible mash-up of ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton absolutely SLAYED a mash-up performance of Wrecking Ball and I Will Always Love You at Miley’s NYE party.

Miley Cyrus’ and Dolly Parton’s co-hosted NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party went off without a hitch. The dynamic duo treated us to a star-studded lineup of musical guests, including pop songstress and queer icon Fletcher, Grammy-nominated Aussie artist Sia, and American rapper Latto.

An easy stand-out from the night, however, was Miley and Dolly’s epic live mash-up of Whitney Houston’s 1974 classic, I Will Always Love You, and Miley’s own 2013 heartbreak ballad, Wrecking Ball.

Singing earnestly with hands held, the respective icons dazzled the audience with their voices. The packed-out crowd chanted the lyrics along with Cyrus, as she launched into her ever-recognisable heartbreak hit.

Joining her goddaughter with impeccable harmonies and serving her signature sound, Dolly Parton’s performance alongside her goddaughter was met with avid cheers from the crowd. Watch their full performance via YouTube below.

Elsewhere in the programme, Miley Cyrus announced her forthcoming single, Flowers, which is slated for release on January 13 (same day as her ex-husband’s birthday…oof). This was followed up with a music video teaser, posted to her socials: “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” she wrote. Pre-save her forthcoming hit here.