Casey plunge into 2023 with gut-wrenching new single ‘Atone’

Continuing on from their dynamic return to music, Casey unveil a sonically raw yet refined new single Atone.

After breaking many fans hearts by stepping down from music in 2018, post-hardcore outfit Casey made an astonishing return to music last year, enthralling fans with a new single titled Great Grief, as well as announcing their return to touring with intimate dates of their homeland in the UK.

Sending their mans more into a tizzy, they have kicked off 2023 with a brand new single Atone, which is a track that has you falling head over heels in love with band all over again. With a moody atmosphere filled with gritty guitar riffs, as well harrowing lyrics of pain and melancholy that will crush your chest. Atone showcases the band maturing their sound, as well as still sticking to their brutal yet delicate sound.

Vocalist Tom Weaver states: “Atone returns to the familiar territory of heartache; but concentrates on the nuances of it rather than the crescendo of disintegration. With age, the collective weight of small unspoken feelings grow heavy, leveraging distance that could be consoled with a conversation – but often isn’t.”

He also elaborated on the bands new soundscape outlook by stating: “Sonically we wanted to position it closer to the raw, impassioned sound that fans often associate with our first record, but also demonstrate a level of maturity and progression that aligns with how the lyrical sentiment has changed over time. Rather than just being angsty and lamenting for the sake of it, we wanted the song to be more considered and refined.”

