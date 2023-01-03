Celine Dion fans call out “insane” snub from Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers’ list

Fans are furious with Rolling Stone for not including Celine Dion in their ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list: “Are you joking?”

Published on New Year’s Day, Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list had Celine Dion fans fuming, as they came to discover their queen was not on the list.

Taking to Twitter to voice their discontent, fans described the publication’s decision to exclude the songstress as “insane,” and “ridiculous,” with one individual going as far as to say the entire list should be deleted in consequence.

“Y’all just keep digging a deeper hole for yourselves. Imagine excluding thee Celine Dion from the ‘greatest singers of all time’ conversation,” Tweeted one fan, @elasticdijon at Rolling Stone. Another user, @weesleeket added, “Celine has had a Las Vegas residency for 15 years. Not every singer gets that…Hers was the best and longest. Rolling Stone is insane. Celine is one of the Best of the Best.”

Responding to the major backlash over the exclusion of Celine Dion and other notable acts, Rolling Stone Tweeted: “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.https://t.co/hN41UoRGL7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 2, 2023

This explanation appeared to enrage fans even more. Some wrote simple responses by the likes of, “that still does not excuse omitting Celine Dion,” while others’ reactions were more extreme: “Delete your account. Destroy your servers. Take all existing magazines out of print. Throw them in a bon fire. File for chapter 11. Vacate your office. Demolish the building. Apologize to the world. Repent. Leave the planet for good.”

Yikes…what do you guys think of the list as it stands? Is it worth an amendment to appease the masses and give credit to the legendary Celine Dion? Or should Rolling Stone stick to their guns? We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates on how this debacle plays out.