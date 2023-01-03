Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Flowers’ and drops video teaser

Miley Cyrus has shared a brow-raising release date and music video teaser for her new single, Flowers.

During her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus revealed that a brand new single is on the horizon. Dubbed Flowers, the track is slated for release on January 13.

Following the announcement, Cyrus shared a music video teaser for Flowers on Twitter and Instagram, along with the caption, “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

Sporting black sunglasses and a gold dress, which shimmers in the California sun as she confidently struts to the sound of her isolated vocals, Miley Cyrus can be heard chanting, “I can love you better, I can love you better baby.”

Fans have been quick to point out the fact that the Wrecking Ball artist chose her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday as the release date for her new track: “Has anyone noticed the coming out date is on Liam’s (ex husband’s) birthday?? Gaggyyy,” commented one Instagram user.

Making no effort to conceal the significance of her chosen date, it’s safe to say that Miley Cyrus is trying to communicate some sort of message here. But is it driven by her heart or by her PR team? That, we don’t know.

Either way, we’re keen to hear Miley’s new banger. Set to drop next Friday (January 13), you can now pre-save or pre-order Flowers here, and check out the teaser video below.