The Weeknd beats Ed Sheeran’s record for most-streamed Spotify song ever

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights has trumped Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, becoming the most-streamed song of all time on Spotify.

The Weeknd’s 2019 synth-pop masterpiece, Blinding Lights has now garnered a whopping 3.332 billion streams on Spotify, according to a Twitter statement by @chartdata released on Sunday (January 1).

This impressive figure makes Blinding Lights the most-streamed song of all time on Spotify, officially taking the crown from Ed Sheeran’s 2017 pop/dancehall hit, Shape Of You.

.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" is now the #1 most streamed song in Spotify history, surpassing @edsheeran's "Shape of You" (3.332 billion). — chart data (@chartdata) December 31, 2022

At present, the respective tracks remain the only ones to clock more than three billion streams on the platform. Reacting to his victory, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) posted the following statement on Twitter: “Happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify.”

This notable feat follows other successes enjoyed by the Canadian singer-songwriter’s single, Blinding Lights in recent years, including obtaining the title of ‘biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time’ in 2021.

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

In other news, mere hours ago, The Weeknd posted to Instagram, acknowledging the one-year anniversary of his widely-celebrated album, Dawn FM. In response to this, fans have been quick to speculate that he may be hinting at a new record on the horizon: “Does that mean I new album is coming?” wrote one individual.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if the hitmaker’s audience is onto something. His most recent offering, released mid-December last year, was the single Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength), which forms part of the soundtrack for Avatar’s latest motion picture, Avatar: The Way of Water. With 2023 already off to a record-breaking start for The Weeknd, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us this year!