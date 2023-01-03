Modest Mouse co founder Jeremiah Green has peacefully passed away in his sleep

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday following his battle with cancer.

American rock band, Modest Mouse, best known for their pop rock hit Float On shared the heartbreaking news via a statement today that their beloved bandmate Jeremiah Green 45 had gone to sleep and never woke up.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend, Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.”

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

The New York Post reported the drummer’s recent diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, via Carol Namatame (Green’s mother) on Christmas Day, who revealed the news of her son’s condition via socials.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” Namatame has since shared in a post on Facebook.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Tributes continue to pour in from across the music community including former Modest Mouse member Johnny Marr:

“The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met.”

“Rest In Peace Jeremiah,” Black Keys’ drummer Patrick Carney

“JG. I love you. Always. Forever.” Former Modest Mouse guitarist Jim Fairchild.