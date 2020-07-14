Tributes flow for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera after her body was discovered in Lake Piru

Earlier this week, Glee star Naya Rivera disappeared whilst boating with her four-year-old son in Lake Piru, California.

Whilst her son survived, sadly Rivera’s body has now been recovered six days after her disappearance, and it’s been confirmed that she drowned in the lake. Rivera was 33.

On July 8, Rivera and son Josey rented a pontoon boat and went out on Lake Piru. Later that day, Josey was found alone on the boat and Rivera was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking on the matter, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub described: “We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together and at some point during their journey, it was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind.”

“He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” he continued.

It’s believed that Rivera may have used her last energy to save her son. Sheriff Ayub has suggested that perhaps she “mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself,” after the boat possibly drifted away from where they were swimming. There were reportedly strong currents in the lake that afternoon.

Rivera is the third Glee star to tragically pass away in the last seven years. Strangely, exactly seven years ago, Cory Monteith died from a toxic combination of alcohol and heroin in 2013. Two years ago, Mark Salling, who is also Rivera’s ex-boyfriend and another actor on the show, committed suicide after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Tributes have flown in for Rivera from friends, fellow Glee stars, and fans alike.

