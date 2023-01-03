Foo Fighters say Taylor Hawkins will “be there in spirit” as they continue without him

Foo Fighters have confirmed they will carry on without late drummer, Taylor Hawkins: “We’re going to be a different band going forward.”

In a heartfelt tribute shared on New Year’s Day, Foo Fighters confirmed their plans to move forward without their beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away, presumably due to drugs in his system, in March last year.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” declared the band in a statement shared across social media platforms.

It continued, “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

As can be expected, fans have reacted enthusiastically to the confirmation that Foo Fighters will continue to perform shows. The circumstances, however, make the news bittersweet, as both fans and the remaining band members acknowledge that it won’t be the same without Hawkins: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” their statement adds.

Foo Fighters conclude, “we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Taylor Hawkins’ death occurred just under a month after the band’s performance in Geelong, VIC in 2022. Following their devastating loss, the group cancelled their upcoming Aussie tour, which was scheduled to take place in November and December last year. While there’s no news of rescheduled dates for these shows as of yet, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates.