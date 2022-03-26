Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, best known as the drummer for iconic band the Foo Fighters has passed away, aged 50.

The world is struggling to come to terms with the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia on Friday night local time.

The band was set to perform at Estéreo Picnic music festival just hours later.

Hawkins played with the Foo Fighters in Geelong just three weeks ago and was planning to continue a run of shows in Australia, Europe, North America, and South America later this year.

The band announced the news on Facebook today, telling fans, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the post continued.

Tributes are already flowing, with one of the best coming from journalist Stephen Thomas Erlewine who wrote, “Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit.”

Despite being the band’s drummer, Hawkins could work a crowd on vocals, nailing covers of Queen’s Somebody to Love or Under Pressure.

RIP Taylor Hawkins. A beautiful man that brought joy to so many. pic.twitter.com/qWhgrz6h9H — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 26, 2022

Rest in peace Taylor Hawkins.