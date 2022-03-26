Which artists contributed to the 18% music market increase last year?

2021 saw the global music market boom as it reached the highest net worth ever recorded, surpassing $28 billion Australian dollars.

Not to be dramatic, but it seems as though the entire world is falling to pieces at the moment. But recent reports have given hope that the music industry might not be facing its brutal demise.

Per the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), recorded music sales grew by 18 percent last year, producing its highest figures since records began in the 90s.

You can probably guess the biggest contributors to last year’s sales. Frontrunners included Adele, Taylor Swift, and South Korean boy band BTS.

More to come.