Donald Glover confirms he’s working with Malia Obama on new TV series

by Lochie Schuster

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images | Alo Ceballos/GC via Getty Images

by Lochie Schuster

Musician/actor Donald Glover confirmed that he is working with the “amazingly talented” Malia Obama for a new Amazon series.

Community actor and Redbone singer Donald Glover aka. Childish Gambino has revealed he is writing a new series for Amazon Prime with with Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Glover said he hired the 23-year-old last year to work on a Beyoncé-inspired series. “Her writing style is great,” the musician praised. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused and she’s working really hard.”

