Taylor Hawkins’ probable cause of death revealed

According to Colombian authorities, the legendary Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died with 10 drugs in his system.

During the weekend, musicians and devoted fans worldwide went into shock as the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins, beloved Foo Fighters drummer, was announced. Mere hours before the band’s scheduled performance at Estéreo Picnic music festival in Colombia on Friday night, Hawkins was found deceased in his hotel room.

The heartbreaking news was announced by the band on Friday, who wrote on Facebook, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins…his musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Over the last day, more details surrounding the iconic musician’s unexpected death have come to light. Following a forensic examination, Colombian authorities announced that Hawkins’ passing may have been drug-induced, due to the “cocktail” of 10 substances found in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, antidepressants and THC.

Additional reports by Colombian publication Semana also unveiled that heroin was among the drugs found, along with an abnormally enlarged heart. As stated, “forensic doctors were shocked by the size of the drummer’s heart,” which weighed more than 600 grams; a likely factor in “Hawkins quickly succumbing to a cocktail of narcotics.”

On that tragic night, emergency services were allegedly alerted that Taylor was suffering “chest pains.” When an ambulance arrived, they attempted to revive the unresponsive musician but were unsuccessful.

After being pronounced dead on the scene, The District Secretariat of Health stated they regret “the death of this talented and world-famous drummer and sends a message of condolences to his family, bandmates and fans.”

As his body was being moved to the ambulance, hoards of grieving fans were photographed gathering outside the hotel.

While his cause of death has not officially been ruled a drug overdose, it is considered a strong possibility and is being examined further. A tweet from the Colombian attorney general stated, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins.”

In the wake of Taylor’s tragic passing, stars across the globe have taken to social media, and the live stage, to make heartfelt tributes about the iconic artist. Among them are Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Elton John, who made dedications to the late drummer during their most-recent live shows.

“My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Miley on Instagram Stories, before her Lollapalooza set in Brazil on Saturday. Followed up by a picture of Hawkins drumming, she added, “this is how I’ll always remember you.”