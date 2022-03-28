Phil Collins and Genesis played their last-ever show on the weekend

During their tour’s final concert in London on Saturday, Phil Collins and Genesis announced their permanent departure from the stage.

At London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, iconic English rock band Genesis, along with their former drummer Phil Collins, took the stage for not only their final tour show but their final show ever.

After over a decade-long live music hiatus, Genesis kicked off The Last Domino? Tour in September of 2021; performing shows across the UK, North America and Europe.

“Tonight is a very special night,” announced Phil Collins to the crowd on Saturday. “It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis.”

Troubled by hip and back pain, Collins sat centre-stage during the entire 23-track set. Joining him on stage were guitarist Mike Rutherford, keyboardist Tony Banks, and son, Nic Collins, who filled in for his dad on drums.

Despite health issues, the 71-year-old legend appeared to be in good spirits, even throwing jokes around about having to “get real jobs” after the group’s permanent farewell to live gigs.

Having launched in 1967, Genesis rose to stardom and became a major rock act in the 70s. When the original frontman, Peter Gabriel, left to pursue a solo career in 1975, drummer and backing vocalist Phil Collins took over as lead singer. Over the course of their stellar career, Genesis released over 15 studio albums and sold over 100 million records.

During their final show last weekend, former member Gabriel was reportedly among the audience members. “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready’ — I don’t know!” joked Collins.